Number of Suicides in Japan Falls by 251 in 2021

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who killed themselves in Japan in 2021 came to 20,830, down 251, or 1.2 pct, from the previous year, the health ministry said in a preliminary report based on police data Friday.

In 2020, when the novel coronavirus began to spread in the nation, the number of suicides among working women grew sharply. But the figure fell slightly in 2021.

Meanwhile, the number of people who committed suicide after struggling to make a living rose sharply, possibly a result of the prolonged coronavirus pandemic and a string of COVID-19 states of emergency declared by the Japanese government.

The suicide rate, measured by the number of suicides per population of 100,000, stood at 16.5, down 0.2 from the previous year.

"The figure returned to levels before the coronavirus pandemic," a health ministry official said.

