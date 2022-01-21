Japan Govt OKs Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 5-11

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry on Friday approved U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine against the novel coronavirus for administration to children aged 5-11 in the country, under a special simplified screening process used in times of emergency.

The move came after a health ministry panel endorsed the vaccine on Thursday.

Inoculations for such children are expected to start as early as March, after imports of the vaccine begin in February.

According to the ministry, the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5-11 is believed to be effective against the omicron variant to some degree, although the effectiveness may be less than that against the conventional strain.

The ministry will hold a subcommittee meeting on Wednesday to discuss whether the vaccine should be given at public expense and whether authorities should be obliged to make efforts to administer the vaccine.

