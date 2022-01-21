Japan, U.S. to Set Up 2-Plus-2 Framework for Economic Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Washington, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States plan to create a new two-plus-two framework to promote talks regarding economic issues, including economic security, Japanese government sources said Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to reach a deal on the new framework, which is similar to the existing two-plus-two security meetings between the two countries' foreign and defense ministers, in their videoconference later on Friday.

The new framework will likely involve the foreign and trade ministers from Tokyo and the secretaries of state and commerce from Washington, according to the sources. Japan and the United States will aim to hold the framework's inaugural meeting at an early date, the sources said.

The four ministers are expected to discuss measures to strengthen supply chains and to prevent leaks of advanced technologies, at a time when the United States and China are competing for economic and technological dominance.

Also on the agenda at the bilateral summit meeting are measures against Russia's recent military activity, especially after the country's military buildup along its border with Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official said Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]