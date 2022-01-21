Hokkaido Seen Logging 1,600 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido is expected to report about 1,600 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, which will be a record high for the northernmost Japan prefecture for the third straight day, informed source said.

Of the estimated total, about 900 cases are seen to be reported in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, a daily record high for the city.

On the same day, the prefectural government of Hokkaido plans to make a decision to ask the central government to place the prefecture in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage.

