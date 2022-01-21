Japan's Coronavirus Cases Hit Record High for 4th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily coronavirus count came to 49,854 on Friday, rewriting an all-time high for the fourth straight day.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms increased 117 from Thursday to 404, with nine patients dead.

Tokyo saw new cases surge from the previous day's 8,638 to 9,699, extending the record-breaking streak to a third day, the metropolitan government said.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under metropolitan government's criteria rose two to 11, while no patient died.

Tokyo's new cases included 2,973 people in their 20s, 1,835 in their 30s and 1,333 in their 40s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]