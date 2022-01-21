Tokyo Reports Record 9,699 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 9,699 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, with its daily count hitting a record high for the third straight day, the metropolitan government said.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized by the metropolitan government's criteria rose by two from Thursday to 11. No COVID-19 fatality was reported in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo's new cases included 2,973 among people in their 20s, 1,835 in their 30s and 1,333 in their 40s.

New cases also hit record highs in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, at 229, and Aichi Prefecture, also central Japan, at 3,187.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido is expected to log at least 1,600 new cases and mark a record high for the third consecutive day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]