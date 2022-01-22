Kishida, Biden Agree to Launch 2-Plus-2 Economic Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed Friday that the two governments will launch a "two-plus-two" framework for talks among their foreign and economic ministers to discuss economic security, infrastructure investment and other issues.

During their 80-minute video conference, Kishida and Biden confirmed their commitment to beefing up the deterrence power and response capability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. With China's growing military pressure in mind, they underscored the significance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The Japanese and U.S. leaders also agreed to hold a summit meeting of the Quad countries, also including Australia and India, in Japan in the first half of this year. Biden will visit Japan to attend the Quad summit.

The virtual meeting marked the first full-fledged talks with the U.S. president for Kishida, who took office last autumn. They held telephone talks in October and had a short conversation in Britain in November, on the sidelines of a U.N. climate conference. Kishida's visit to the United States has yet to be realized due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-plus-two economic dialogue will comprise Japan's foreign minister and economy, trade and industry minister, as well as the U.S. state and commerce secretaries.

