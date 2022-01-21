COVID Pre-Emergency to Cover Majority of Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected to decide as early as Tuesday to add even more prefectures to the list of those in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage amid a surge in new infection cases.

As of Friday, 13 prefectures--Hokkaido, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Nagano and Shimane--are expected to be added to the pre-emergency list.

Meanwhile, 16 other prefectures are already on the list. Of them, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa were placed in the pre-emergency stage on Jan. 9, and 13 including Tokyo on Friday.

The pre-emergency list is now expected to cover a majority of the country's 47 prefectures. Furthermore, Kagoshima is set to decide whether to ask the central government to place it in the pre-emergency stage.

"We will swiftly consider (prefectures' pre-emergency) requests," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a press conference Friday.

