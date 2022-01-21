JGB Balance to Reach 1,173 T. Yen at End of FY 2031: MOF

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The outstanding balance of Japanese government bonds is expected to expand to 1,173 trillion yen at the end of fiscal 2031 from 1,021 trillion yen at the end of fiscal 2022, a Ministry of Finance estimate showed Friday.

The estimate is based on a scenario of continuing nominal growth of 3 pct for the Japanese economy, which is viewed by many as optimistic.

On Friday, the MOF submitted the estimate as a reference for budget deliberations at the Diet, the country's parliament.

The government is facing a growing need for spending reform as it is expected to continue to rely on bonds to cover rising social security and other costs, against the backdrop of the country's aging population.

The estimate does not factor in measures to curb social security and other expenditures. It also excludes reconstruction bonds issued after the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]