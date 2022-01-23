FOCUS: Kishida Eager to Showcase Close Ties with Biden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Aiming to demonstrate the depth of the Japan-U.S. alliance, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida worked to have a candid conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden during their video conference Friday, their first full-fledged talks since the prime minister took office last autumn.

Although Kishida is resolved to build a close relationship with Biden, the prospects are uncertain partly because the U.S. side may stay preoccupied with domestic matters.

The virtual meeting "was very meaningful in terms of confirming our personal relationship of mutual trust," Kishida told reporters after the talks.

The prime minister explained that he and Biden agreed on the president's visit to Japan and realizing a summit meeting of the Quad countries, also including Australia and India, in the first half of this year. These events "would be significant as a next step," Kishida said.

Observers say the Quad summit, to be held in Japan possibly in spring, may offer a stage for Kishida to display his leadership in the field of diplomacy, in the run-up to this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]