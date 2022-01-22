Strong Earthquake Rocks Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake jolted the Kyushu southwestern Japan region and other areas on Saturday, injuring some people.

The quake measured upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in the Oita Prefecture cities of Oita, Saiki and Taketa and the Miyazaki Prefecture city of Nobeoka and town of Takachiho, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

At around 1:08 a.m. Saturday (4:08 p.m. Friday GMT), the quake, with an estimated magnitude of 6.6, occurred at a depth of 45 kilometers in the Hyuga-nada sea area off Miyazaki.

There was no tsunami from the temblor, the agency said.

According to the Nuclear Regulation Authority, there have been no reports of problems in the operations of Shikoku Electric Power Co.'s <9507> Ikata nuclear plant in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, and Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s <9508> Sendai nuclear plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

