Online Classes Given in 80 Pct of Japan Municipalities: Survey

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Over 80 pct of Japanese municipalities have introduced online classes at public elementary and junior high schools, a survey by Jiji Press and an affiliate research firm has shown.

The survey covered a total of 74 major cities and wards. Of the 73 municipalities that gave valid answers, 62, or 84.9 pct, said that online classes are given at such schools.

In addition, the survey found that the 62 municipalities all plan to conduct such classes also on occasions other than the coronavirus crisis. Many of them said that such classes will be conducted in response to natural disasters or truancy.

The questionnaire survey covered boards of education in prefectural capitals, ordinance-designated cities and Tokyo's 23 wards, asking about their situations as of November 2021.

It showed that schools in the city of Sendai will switch to online classes when they close temporarily and those in the city of Nagano will do so when the government declares a COVID-19 state of emergency or when classes are closed.

