Kishida, Biden Agree to Hold Quad Summit in Japan in Spring

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed during their video conference Friday to hold a summit meeting of the Quad countries, also including Australia and India, in Japan in spring this year.

Biden will visit Japan to attend the meeting of the Quad leaders possibly in late spring, a senior U.S. government official said after the Japan-U.S. summit talks, which lasted about 80 minutes.

The two leaders also agreed that Japan and the United States will launch a "two-plus-two" framework for talks among their foreign and economic ministers to discuss economic security, infrastructure investment and other issues.

Furthermore, Kishida and Biden confirmed their commitment to beefing up the deterrence power and response capability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. With China's growing military pressure in mind, they underscored the significance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The virtual meeting marked the first full-fledged talks with the U.S. president for Kishida, who took office last autumn. They held telephone talks in October and had a short conversation in Britain in November, on the sidelines of a U.N. climate conference. Kishida's visit to the United States has yet to be realized due to the coronavirus pandemic.

