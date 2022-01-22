Nighttime Pedestrians Down in Japan Entertainment Districts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Nighttime foot traffic declined on Friday at major train stations in entertainment districts in Japan following the government's COVID-19 pre-emergency designation for Tokyo and elsewhere, a private survey showed Saturday.

On Friday, the government put Tokyo, Kanagawa, Aichi and 10 other prefectures in the pre-emergency stage, with restaurants and bars there again requested to shorten their operating hours.

The levels of nighttime traffic were compared with those a week before, based on smartphone location information collected by Agoop Corp., a unit of major mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp. <9434>.

According to the survey, the average pedestrian traffic dropped in 12 of the 15 surveyed locations in Tokyo between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In the Japanese capital, foot traffic sagged 27.6 pct at Shinbashi Station, 21.7 pct at Shinjuku Station, 13 pct at Shibuya Station and 11.9 pct in Ikebukuro Station.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]