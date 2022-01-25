Top Japan COVID-19 Expert's Comments Caused Stir

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Recent comments by the Japanese government's chief COVID-19 adviser, suggesting that it is more important to restrict the number of people in a gathering than people's movements in dealing with the omicron variant, caused a stir among officials.

"We need to take steps targeting the characteristics of the omicron variant," Shigeru Omi, head of the government's COVID-19 advisory panel, told reporters Wednesday. "The key is to restrict the number of people in a gathering, rather than people's movements."

"There's no need to stay home," Omi said. "No matter how crowded the crossing outside Shibuya Station is, most people won't be infected," he said, referring to the famous busy scramble crossing in Tokyo.

Omi's remarks caused a stir in the government as they gave the impression that it is moving toward easing restrictions on people's movements, though the omicron variant is believed to be three to four times more transmissible than the delta variant.

His comments came after the government asked people in areas given COVID-19 pre-emergency status to avoid going to crowded places while allowing dining in a group of five or more people who test negative for the coronavirus.

