Japan SDF Aircraft Delivers Relief Supplies to Tonga

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft carrying 3 tons of drinking water has arrived in the South Pacific island nation of Tonga, hit hard by the recent eruption of an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Japan is planning to send more relief supplies to Tonga in stages from Sunday.

The C-130 aircraft arrived at Tonga's Fua'amotu International Airport around noon Saturday Japan time (3 a.m. GMT) after leaving the Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley in Australia, ministry officials said.

SDF members, clad in protective suits, handed the drinking water to the Tongan side in a noncontact manner to prevent novel coronavirus infections.

Another SDF C-130 transporter has already arrived in Australia after undergoing maintenance in Guam.

