Japan's Daily New COVID-19 Cases Top 50,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 cases stood at 50,324 as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday (8:30 a.m. GMT), topping 50,000 for the first time ever and hitting a record high for the fifth consecutive day.

The daily count of new cases in Tokyo was at 11,227, exceeding the 10,000-thresold for the first time ever and hitting a record high for the fourth straight day. The western Japan prefecture of Osaka also saw its daily new cases hit a record high, at 7,375.

Across Japan, the number of very ill COVID-19 patients grew by 20 from Friday to 424. Fourteen new deaths were recorded among coronavirus patients.

The daily tally of new cases in Tokyo grew by over 1,500 from 9,699 on Friday and increased around 2.5-fold from a week before.

According to the metropolitan government, Saturday's new cases in the Japanese capital included 3,234 people in their 20s, 2,070 in their 30s, 1,524 in their 40s and 1,313 aged 10-19.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]