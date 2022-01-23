Voting Starts in Nago Mayoral Election

Newsfrom Japan

Nago, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Voting started in a closely watched mayoral election in Nago in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Sunday morning.

The outcome of the election is expected to have impacts on a controversial U.S. base relocation project, as well as on this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, and the Okinawa gubernatorial race in autumn.

The poll will be closed at 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT), and ballot counting will begin after that.

In the election, 49,959 voters will choose from former Nago city assembly member Yohei Kishimoto, 49, a first-time candidate, and incumbent Mayor Taketoyo Toguchi, 60.

Kishimoto opposes the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station from a congested area of Ginowan in Okinawa to the Henoko coastal district of Nago. He is backed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party, the Social Democratic Party and Reiwa Shinsengumi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]