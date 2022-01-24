Japan Coronavirus Daily Count Stays above 50,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new coronavirus infection cases in Japan stood at 50,023 on Sunday, standing above 50,000 for the second straight day.

The total almost doubled from a week earlier, when 25,640 cases were reported.

Fourteen new deaths were recorded among coronavirus patients. The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients rose by six from Saturday to 430.

Tokyo confirmed 9,468 new cases of novel coronavirus infection, with its daily count topping 9,000 for the third straight day. The figure was more than double the total logged a week before at 4,172.

Sunday's new cases in the Japanese capital included 2,411 people in their 20s and 2,296 aged under 20.

