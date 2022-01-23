Tokyo Reports 9,468 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 9,468 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, with its daily count topping 9,000 for the third straight day, the metropolitan government said.

The total more than doubled from a week earlier, when 4,172 cases were reported.

Sunday's new cases in the Japanese capital included 2,411 people in their 20s and 2,296 aged under 20.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized by the metropolitan government's criteria rose by one from Saturday to 13.

