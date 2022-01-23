New U.S. Ambassador Emanuel Arrives in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--New U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda with his wife, Amy, Sunday afternoon.

In a message posted on Twitter in both Japanese and English, Emanuel said, "Amy and I are excited to have arrived in Japan and are eager to meet the people of Japan as we travel throughout the country."

Emanuel, 62, a Jewish American born in Chicago, served as White House chief of staff under the administration of President Barack Obama in 2009-2010, before serving as Chicago mayor from 2011 to 2019.

U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan and his appointment was confirmed by the Senate in December last year.

The post of U.S. ambassador to Japan had been vacant for over two years, since William Hagerty resigned to run for the Senate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]