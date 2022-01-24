Ruling Camp-Backed Toguchi Re-Elected Nago Mayor

Newsfrom Japan

Nago, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent candidate Taketoyo Toguchi, supported by advocates of a controversial U.S. base relocation project, won a second term in a closely watched mayoral election in Nago in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Sunday.

Toguchi's victory is expected to give the central government momentum to accelerate the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station from a congested area of Ginowan in Okinawa to the Henoko coastal district of Nago. The incumbent mayor was backed by the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, which push ahead with the relocation project as ruling parties in national politics.

Former Nago city assembly member Yohei Kishimoto, a first-time candidate who stood against the relocation project, fell short of ousting Toguchi. He had support from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party, the Social Democratic Party and Reiwa Shinsengumi.

In the one-for-one contest, Toguchi, 60, garnered 19,524 votes, while Kishimoto, 49, collected 14,439 votes.

Voter turnout hit a record low of 68.32 pct, down 8.6 percentage points from the previous mayoral election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]