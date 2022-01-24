Japan's Ruling Coalition Relieved at Win in Okinawa Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling coalition officials were relieved to see the incumbent candidate backed by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida win a crucial mayoral election in Okinawa Prefecture.

Sunday's election in the city of Nago was the first in a series of important polls scheduled to take place in Okinawa this year, including this autumn's gubernatorial election.

Ruling coalition officials think that the win in the first race in the "election year" will give them an impetus to their efforts to promote the government's plan to relocate a U.S. military base within the prefecture and their bid to win this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The government plans to build a new base in Nago to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in Ginowan, another Okinawa city.

"This was an election in a difficult situation, but we won a big victory in the important first poll in the election year," Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters on Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]