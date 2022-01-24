Kishida Vows to Ensure Single Parents Receive Benefits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that his government will discuss ways to ensure that any single parent will receive the 100,000 yen in benefits provided to people aged 18 and younger.

Kishida made the comment at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, asked about the possibility that the parent who actually raises the child may miss the benefits after divorce.

"We've heard that those with custody of children have been unable to receive the money for various reasons," Kishida said. "We'll review the program to rectify unfairness and to ensure the money reaches such parents," he said.

At the Lower House meeting, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the government will consider whether to recommend the Sado gold mine site in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage listing, in a comprehensive way.

"We'll consider the matter in a comprehensive way from the standpoint of what is the most effective method to realize the listing," Hayashi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]