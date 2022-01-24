Japan Confirms Over 290,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 295,270 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, a 2.5-fold increase from the preceding week's 118,317, amid the spread of the omicron variant.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 2,181,000 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 78 from a week earlier to 18,522. The weekly toll has been on an upward trend after staying below 10 in December.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nearly doubled to 430 as of Sunday from 235 a week before.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number of new COVID-19 cases, at 55,313, followed by Osaka, at 39,823, and Kanagawa, at 20,091.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]