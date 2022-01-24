Japan Reports Record COVID-19 Cases for Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 44,817 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, a record high for the day of the week.

The daily tally rose 2.1-fold from a week before, but it stood below 50,000 for the first time in three days.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by nine from Sunday to 439. Seventeen new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo alone, 8,503 new infection cases were confirmed, up 2.3-fold from a week before, according to the metropolitan government.

The metropolitan government also reported the death of an infected woman in her 80s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]