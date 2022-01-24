Kishida Vows to Promote Growth of Northern Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday showed a plan to promote the economic growth of northern areas in the main island of Okinawa Prefecture following the re-election of the incumbent candidate backed by the country's ruling coalition in a key mayoral poll in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, set out the policy at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

In Sunday's poll in the city of Nago, its mayor, Taketoyo Toguchi, who was supported by the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, won re-election, beating his sole competitor, Yohei Kishimoto. A major issue in the election was the Japanese government's project to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in the city of Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal district in Nago, located in the northern part of the Okinawa main island.

At the Budget Committee meeting, Kishida did not mention the base relocation issue.

Kishida also avoided commending on the election result while noting that Toguchi, during the election campaign period, "vowed to promote the development of the regional economy and improve welfare for residents."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]