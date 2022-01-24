Japan to Add 17 Prefectures to COVID-19 Pre-Emergency List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected to place at least 17 more prefectures in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Aomori and 14 other prefectures have asked the government to add them to the pre-emergency list, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference. The government will consider the request later on Monday.

The 14 others are Hokkaido, Fukushima, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Shizuoka, Ishikawa, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Okayama, Shimane, Oita, Saga and Kagoshima.

In addition, Nagano and Fukuoka prefectures plan to seek the pre-emergency designation.

"Experts said that infections will continue to surge across the country," Matsuno said.

