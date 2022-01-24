"Shitamachi" Bobsleds Not Going to Beijing Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--A bobsled manufactured by a group of craftsmen mainly in a "shitamachi" blue-collar district in Tokyo's Ota Ward will end up failing to make it into Olympic Games for a third time, it was learned Monday.

Italy's national team has decided not to use the shitamachi bobsled at the Beijing Winter Olympics, to be held next month, sources in the committee promoting the project said.

"We'll give it another try in four years (for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy)," Kotaro Kurosaka, 52, head of the committee, said.

For the Italian men's two-seater pair spot at the Beijing Olympics, the plan had been to decide whether to adopt the shitamachi sled for the Games after comparing it with standard bobsleds in terms of performance at the world championships in mid-January.

The pair that won the Olympic berth did not use the shitamachi bobsled, according to the committee.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]