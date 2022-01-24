Japan Welcomes Arrival of New U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday welcomed the arrival of new U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel in the Asian country on Sunday.

The installation of the new ambassador "will be a good opportunity (for the two countries) to take a step forward, including toward strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance further and realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

Emanuel is slated to pay visits to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and others after finishing his 10-day COVID-19 self-quarantine.

