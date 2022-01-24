Japan to Enhance Capability for Home COVID-19 Care: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that his government will further enhance its capability for providing at-home treatment to people infected with the novel coronavirus.

Noting that the number of coronavirus patients recovering at home is expected to increase amid the sixth wave of coronavirus infections across Japan, Kishida said the government plans to take necessary steps, such as increasing the production of pulse oximeter, a device for measuring the oxygen saturation of the blood and the pulse rate, and other medical equipment.

Kishida made the remarks at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in response to a question from Yuzuru Takeuchi, policy chief of Komeito, the junior party in the ruling coalition led by Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida stressed that his government has been "taking pre-emptive measures" to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the enhancement of medical care systems, the start of booster vaccinations, and the introduction of free polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing.

"In order to prevent shortages of hospital beds, we will keep a high sense of emergency," Kishida said.

