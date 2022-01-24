TikTok Japan Unit Paid Influencers to Post Videos on Twitter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese unit of the operator of the TikTok short video app paid influencers to post videos on Twitter, officials at the unit said Monday.

The practice may be taken as stealth marketing because the videos did not make clear that they were advertisements.

The TikTok app, operated by Chinese technology giant ByteDance Ltd., allows users to upload videos with music and text from smartphones. The number of its monthly active users reached one billion worldwide in July last year.

According to the officials, the Japanese unit of ByteDance asked Twitter influencers to spread certain TikTok videos, such as ones on animals, on the Twitter social media service.

The practice was part of the unit's efforts to spread content, the officials said, adding that the company did not think it was necessary to make clear that the videos were advertisements.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]