Nursery School Closures Hit Record in Japan amid Coronavirus Surge

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of nursery school closures in Japan has reached a record high amid the ongoing sixth wave of coronavirus infections, Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry officials said Monday.

A total of 327 nursery schools and certified childcare facilities were completely closed in 27 of Japan’s 47 prefectures as of Thursday, exceeding 185 at the peak of the fifth wave last summer.

The number of closures nearly quadrupled from 86 as of Jan. 13, as more kids and staff at such institutions were infected with the virus.

In response to the pandemic, the ministry started in March 2020 to count every week the number of nursery schools and others shut down. The weekly count temporarily sank to zero in December last year, but the situation has changed rapidly due to the raging omicron variant of the virus.

As of Thursday, the cumulative number of nursery schools and other facilities hit by coronavirus cases had risen to 7,838, involving 7,644 workers and 11,397 children.

