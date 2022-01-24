Tokyo Reports 8,503 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 8,503 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, according to the Japanese capital's metropolitan government.

The daily total was up 2.3-fold from a week before, when 3,719 new cases were reported.

Among coronavirus patients in the capital, the death of a woman in her 80s was confirmed on Monday.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Tokyo came to 36.7 pct, up 1.4 percentage points from Sunday.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's own criteria fell by one from the previous day to 12.

