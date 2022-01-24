MSDF Vessel Leaves for Tonga to Deliver Relief Supplies

Newsfrom Japan

Kure, Hiroshima Pref., Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--A Maritime Self-Defense Force transport vessel left Japan for Tonga on Monday to deliver relief supplies to the southern Pacific island nation, which was hit hard by a recent undersea volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami.

The Osumi, which left the MSDF Kure base in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, carrying two CH-47JA large transport helicopters of the Ground SDF and two Landing Craft Air Cushion hovercrafts, is expected to arrive in Tonga in around two weeks.

Relief supplies to be delivered by the Osumi will include 60 high-pressure washers to remove volcanic ash, handcarts and a large amount of drinking water.

Tonga, consisting of over 100 small and big islands, is believed to have a number of port facilities damaged by the latest disaster. If the Osumi cannot dock at a wharf, relief supplies are expected to be delivered via transport chopper or hovercraft.

"We want (the Osumi) to deliver to people waiting in Tonga Japanese people's thoughts and sincerity along with relief supplies," Vice Adm. Naoki Sonoda, commandant of the Kure district, said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]