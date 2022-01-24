Japan to Add 18 Prefectures to Pre-Emergency List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to place 18 more prefectures in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

The 18 are Hokkaido, Aomori, Yamagata, Fukushima, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Nagano, Shizuoka, Ishikawa, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Okayama, Shimane, Fukuoka, Oita, Saga and Kagoshima.

The government will put the prefectures under the pre-emergency scheme from Thursday to Feb. 20.

After the designation, 34 prefectures, or more than 70 pct of the 47 in the country, will be in the pre-emergency stage.

The government is slated to formally decide the pre-emergency expansion at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters Tuesday.

