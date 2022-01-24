Japan White Goods Shipments in 2021 Log 1st Fall in 6 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--White goods shipments in Japan in 2021 fell for the first time in six years, after stay-at-home demand triggered by the novel coronavirus crisis ran its course, industry data showed Monday.

Shipments declined 0.6 pct from the previous year to 2,521.5 billion yen, according to the data released by the Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association.

In 2020, white goods shipments hit a 24-year high, thanks in part to a Japanese government program to hand out 100,000 yen to each citizen as a coronavirus relief measure.

Last year's shipments fell from the 2020 level but the size of the decline was limited as people continued spending more time at home amid the prolonged virus crisis.

Shipments of household air conditioners dropped 5.2 pct, reflecting a surge in demand in 2020. Shipments of rice cookers and electric grills were also downbeat.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]