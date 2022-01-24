Horie's Yacht Leaves for U.S. for Trans-Pacific Solo Voyage
Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref., Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sea adventurer Kenichi Horie's sailboat left for San Francisco on Monday, ahead of the 83-year-old's planned nonstop solo voyage across the Pacific from there.
Horie, who lives in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, aims to become the oldest person to make a nonstop solo crossing of the Pacific on a sailboat.
On the day, his sailboat, which is made of aluminum and is about 6 meters in length, was transported from a yacht harbor in the Hyogo city of Nishinomiya to Kobe Port in the Hyogo capital of Kobe.
The sailboat will be loaded onto a container vessel and shipped to San Francisco, with the arrival expected for mid-March.
Horie is scheduled to take a flight to San Francisco on March 15 from Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan.
