Keidanren Wants Early Review of Japan's Entry Ban

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, wants the government to review its basic ban on new entries by foreigners introduced as a novel coronavirus measure, Chairman Masakazu Tokura said Monday.

"Now that most coronavirus infections in Japan have become omicron variant cases, there's no point continuing the ban," Tokura told a press conference.

Japan's biggest business lobby also wants the government to shorten the isolation period for COVID-19 close contacts.

"Why is it 10 days in Japan while the world standard is five days?" he said.

Israel, which adopted a policy of national isolation, has changed its stance to allow people to enter the country with COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Tokura said.

