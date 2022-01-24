New U.S. Envoy to Japan Emanuel Stresses Bilateral Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--New U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel underlined on Monday the importance of the relationship between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Our alliance is a beacon of endless possibility and promise in this region," Emanuel, who arrived in Japan on Sunday, said in a video message.

With authoritarian countries such as China and Russia apparently in mind, Emanuel said that "their aggressive actions threaten the democratic rules-based order."

"Today, we face a critical juncture," he said. "Our two nations will not shy away from any challenge or any adversary who undermines those values."

"What we do in partnership over the next three years will decide America and Japan's posture for the next 30 years," he stressed. "Let's get to work."

