Japan Issues Travel Ban on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Monday raised its travel alert to Level 3 for Ukraine, urging its nationals to avoid any trips to the former Soviet state amid heightened concerns over a possible invasion by Russia.

The alert covers all of Ukraine. Previously, Crimea and two eastern regions bordering Russia were on Level 3, while the rest of Ukraine was on Level 1, which calls for precaution.

Over 200 Japanese nationals are currently residing in Ukraine, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

If tensions escalate further, it would be difficult for Japanese nationals there to be evacuated on Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft, a senior ministry official said.

"We'd like (Japanese expatriates) to leave the country while commercial flights are still available," the official said.

