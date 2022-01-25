Japan to Allow Young Carriers to Skip Hospital Visits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry Monday disclosed a new policy of allowing young people infected with the novel coronavirus to skip hospital visits if they have only mild symptoms.

Local governments can adopt the policy if the local hospital capacities to deal with outpatients are approaching their limits. The policy was notified to the 47 prefectural governments.

Under the policy, local governments in areas where outpatient care services are crowded are allowed to tell local residents to take antigen or other coronavirus tests before visiting hospitals.

In areas where capacities to deal with outpatients are approaching their limits, local governments can allow young infected people without pre-existing conditions to continue self-quarantine without visiting hospitals if they have only mild symptoms.

Such carriers need to report the positive results of their coronavirus tests to local authorities. After that, they will continue their health monitoring and self-quarantine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]