Panel OKs Adding 18 Japan Prefectures to COVID-19 Pre-Emergency

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese advisory panel of experts approved the government's plan Tuesday to place 18 more prefectures in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage.

The 18 are Hokkaido, Aomori, Yamagata, Fukushima, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Nagano, Shizuoka, Ishikawa, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Okayama, Shimane, Fukuoka, Oita, Saga and Kagoshima.

They will be placed in the pre-emergency stage from Thursday to Feb. 20. The pre-emergency designation for Okinawa, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi prefectures will be extended until Feb. 20, beyond the current Jan. 31. expiration.

The government is expected to formalize the addition and change later on Tuesday, placing 34 of the country's 47 prefectures on the pre-emergency list. Tokyo and 12 other prefectures are currently on the list for a period until Feb. 13.

