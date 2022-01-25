"Shunto" Annual Spring Wage Talks Kick Off in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, held a labor-management forum meeting Tuesday, effectively marking the start of this year's "shunto" annual spring wage talks.

In an opening speech, Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura stressed the importance of improving worker's pay and working conditions while pouring business resources into growth sectors so that "values created jointly with workers will be distributed appropriately."

The focus of this year's shunto is how far pay hikes will spread at a time when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to achieve a virtuous cycle of economic growth and wealth distribution to realize what he calls a new form of capitalism.

Keidanren, the country's biggest business group, thinks that across-the-board pay raises are unrealistic as the novel coronavirus crisis hit some companies and sectors harder than others.

In its latest shunto guidelines for company managers, Keidanren says that it is desirable for high-performing companies to "implement pay increases fit for the start of the new capitalism," such as pay scale hikes.

