More Mistakes Found in Japan Govt Draft Budget Documents

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Mistakes have been found in a total of four additional places in reference materials attached to the Japanese government's fiscal 2022 draft budget, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday.

The additional mistakes were contained in the documents prepared by the justice, education and land ministries, Suzuki told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

The errors are "very regrettable and I apologize again, " Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the meeting.

Kishida said he has instructed government ministries to prevent any recurrence of similar problems.

At a meeting of the same committee on Monday, internal affairs minister Yasushi Kaneko said multiple mistakes had been found in such materials provided by his ministry.

