10 Months Sought for Kinoshita for Driving without License

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors demanded a 10-month prison term on Tuesday for a former Tokyo metropolitan assembly member for allegedly driving without a license on multiple occasions.

Prosecutors sought the punishment for Fumiko Kinoshita, 55, for alleged violation of the road traffic law during a hearing at Tokyo District Court.

She admitted to the charges against her. The court will hand down its ruling on Feb. 15.

"I drove without a license to deliver speeches on the street and put up posters ahead of the metropolitan assembly election (in July 2021)," Kinoshita said. "I wasn't able to make a decent judgment, as I was under physical and psychological pressure."

"I am very sorry," a tearful Kinoshita told the court.

