Researchers of mRNA, Climate Change Named Japan Prize Winners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Prize Foundation said Tuesday that it will award the 2022 Japan Prize to two scientists who contributed to the development of messenger RNA vaccines and a climate change scientist.

The prize for the fields of Materials and Production will go to Katalin Kariko, 67, and Drew Weissman, 62, professors of the University of Pennsylvania.

They discovered in 2005 that immune responses to mRNA can be suppressed by replacing uridine, an mRNA component, with a similar substance. The discovery paved the way for the practical application of mRNA vaccines, leading to the early development of vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

The prize for the fields of Biological Production, Ecology/Environment will go to Christopher Field, director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment.

Field developed a formula for calculating the transfer of carbon dioxide and water between plants and the atmosphere under various conditions, based on field research.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]