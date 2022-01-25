Japan to Implement Subsidy Program to Curb Gasoline Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said Tuesday that the government will put its new subsidy program aimed at curbing surging gasoline prices into place for the first time.

The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan looks certain to have reached 170 yen per liter as of Monday, the first such development in about 13 years and four months, meeting the condition for activating the subsidy program. The latest average pump price, set to be announced by the industry ministry Wednesday, is forecast at 170.20 yen.

The move by the government is intended to mitigate the impact of surging gasoline prices on people's daily lives.

The subsidy program will start Thursday, providing oil wholesalers with 3.4 yen per liter of gasoline, gas oil, kerosene and fuel oil. The industry ministry will investigate retail price levels in terms of whether and to what extent the subsidies are reflected.

"While retail prices vary from region to region, we expect that the subsidies will help prevent a sharp rise in oil prices," Hagiuda said at a press conference.

