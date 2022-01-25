ASDF Member on Tonga Mission Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force member engaged in a mission to airlift drinking water to disaster-hit Tonga using a C-130 transport aircraft has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ASDF officer and 21 other mission members who are suspected to be close contacts of the infected personnel are being isolated at an accommodation facility in Australia, which is used as a base for the airlift mission, according to the ministry's Joint Staff.

There has been no impact on the work to transport the water to Tonga, which was recently hit by an undersea volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami, the Joint Staff said.

The ASDF member in question, in his 30s, developed a fever on Monday morning and was found infected with the coronavirus in an antigen test.

All members of the mission showed negative results in COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests at the time of their departure from the ASDF's Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Thursday.

