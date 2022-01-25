North Korea Fires 2 Suspected Cruise Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two suspected cruise missiles Tuesday morning, a South Korean military official said.

The missiles are believed to have flown mostly over inland areas, and they were not fired toward the Sea of Japan, a person familiar with the matter said.

North Korea has fired four sets of ballistic missiles this year. The country's last known launch of a cruise missile came in September last year, when Pyongyang said it successfully tested a new type of long-range cruise missile.

Any cruise missile launch by North Korea does not violate U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban the country from firing ballistic missiles.

